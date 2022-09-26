Evermore Global Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC)

Evermore Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 52,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,952,000. IAC comprises about 6.8% of Evermore Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Evermore Global Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of IAC as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of IAC by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,034,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,563,000 after buying an additional 101,945 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of IAC by 0.9% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,741,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,228,000 after purchasing an additional 34,088 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of IAC by 29.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,016,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,462,000 after purchasing an additional 694,197 shares during the period. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN increased its stake in shares of IAC by 30.2% during the first quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 2,584,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,137,000 after purchasing an additional 599,828 shares during the period. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IAC by 21.3% during the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,680,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,539,000 after purchasing an additional 294,779 shares during the period. 99.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ IAC traded down $1.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $53.28. 28,866 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 609,645. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. IAC Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.68 and a 12-month high of $158.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 1.05.

IAC ( NASDAQ:IAC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($1.37). IAC had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 21.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IAC Inc. will post -10.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Iac Inc. purchased 148,000 shares of IAC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.78 per share, with a total value of $4,999,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,672,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,184,637,117.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 575,800 shares of company stock valued at $19,994,762. Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on IAC from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on IAC from $127.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com lowered IAC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on IAC from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on IAC from $130.00 to $124.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.79.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

