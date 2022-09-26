Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.88.

A number of research firms have commented on EXEL. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Exelixis to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Exelixis Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $16.28 on Monday. Exelixis has a twelve month low of $15.50 and a twelve month high of $23.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.20 and a 200-day moving average of $20.26. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exelixis

Exelixis ( NASDAQ:EXEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Exelixis had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $419.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.09 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Exelixis will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total value of $717,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 261,591 shares in the company, valued at $4,692,942.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXEL. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Exelixis by 72.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Exelixis in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Exelixis by 245.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Exelixis by 296.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exelixis in the first quarter worth about $61,000. 85.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exelixis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.