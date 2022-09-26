ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Shares Gap Down to $167.94

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $167.94, but opened at $160.34. ExlService shares last traded at $153.99, with a volume of 2,916 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com raised ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ExlService from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen raised their target price on ExlService from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on ExlService from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.83.

ExlService Stock Down 8.5 %

The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.47, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $167.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $346.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.60 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 3,588 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.90, for a total value of $537,841.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,989,922.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ExlService

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ExlService by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,054,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $724,125,000 after buying an additional 67,935 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in ExlService by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,611,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $517,436,000 after purchasing an additional 45,534 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,513,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $517,631,000 after purchasing an additional 674,982 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of ExlService by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,093,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $161,052,000 after purchasing an additional 6,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ExlService by 5.6% in the second quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 804,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $118,493,000 after purchasing an additional 42,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services across the insurance industry in areas, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

