Fantom Trading Down 4.8% This Week (FTM)

Fantom (FTM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 26th. Fantom has a total market cap of $630.93 million and approximately $115.48 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fantom coin can now be bought for $0.23 or 0.00001192 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Fantom has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005189 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00011152 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000057 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070481 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10774867 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Fantom Profile

Fantom’s launch date was June 15th, 2018. Fantom’s total supply is 2,747,956,069 coins. The official website for Fantom is fantom.foundation. The Reddit community for Fantom is /r/FantomFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fantom’s official Twitter account is @FantomFDN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Fantom

According to CryptoCompare, “FANTOM is a new DAG-based Smart Contract platform that intends to solve the scalability issues of existing public distributed ledger technologies. The platform intends to distinguish itself from the traditional block ledger-based storage infrastructure by attempting to employ an improved version of existing DAG-based protocols. The FANTOM platform adopts a new protocol known as the “Lachesis Protocol” to maintain consensus. This protocol is intended to be integrated into the Fantom OPERA Chain. The aim is to allow applications built on top of the FANTOM OPERA Chain to enjoy instant transactions and near-zero transaction costs for all users. The mission of FANTOM is to provide compatibility between all transaction bodies around the world and create an ecosystem that allows real-time transactions and data sharing at a low cost.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fantom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fantom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

