Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Shares Gap Down to $8.57

Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.57, but opened at $8.17. Farfetch shares last traded at $8.05, with a volume of 10,124 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on FTCH. UBS Group lowered Farfetch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Societe Generale decreased their target price on shares of Farfetch from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Farfetch from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Farfetch in a research report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.53.

Farfetch Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 2.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Farfetch

Farfetch ( NYSE:FTCH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.36). Farfetch had a return on equity of 245.67% and a net margin of 71.25%. The firm had revenue of $579.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Farfetch’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTCH. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Farfetch by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 2,506 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Farfetch by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 717,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,979,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Farfetch in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,853,000. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 6,025 shares during the period. Finally, Crow s Nest Holdings LP acquired a new position in Farfetch in the 4th quarter valued at $13,479,000. 85.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

