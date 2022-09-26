Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Acquires 1,801 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,107 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,801 shares during the period. 3M makes up about 1.6% of Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 125.0% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at 3M

In other news, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total transaction of $5,267,813.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,321 shares in the company, valued at $9,357,886.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total transaction of $113,939.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,741.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total transaction of $5,267,813.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,357,886.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,121 shares of company stock worth $6,644,865 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

3M Stock Down 0.5 %

Several research firms have commented on MMM. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on 3M from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. TheStreet cut 3M from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on 3M from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on 3M from $155.00 to $127.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on 3M from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.43.

Shares of 3M stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $112.47. 82,853 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,427,628. 3M has a 1 year low of $111.62 and a 1 year high of $186.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $133.26 and its 200 day moving average is $139.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $64.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.99.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.11% and a net margin of 11.83%. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.24%.

About 3M

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.