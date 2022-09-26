Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Buys 184 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 584 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TJX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,135,403 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,460,403,000 after purchasing an additional 277,362 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 84,916,301 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,144,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,413 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,622,988 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,370,502,000 after purchasing an additional 634,718 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $827,082,000. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,700,425 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $648,232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,324,443 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

In other TJX Companies news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 16,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $1,125,468.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,975,168. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other TJX Companies news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 16,551 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $1,125,468.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,975,168. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $599,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,966,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,375 shares of company stock valued at $9,821,034 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Gordon Haskett cut shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.94.

TJX stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $60.74. The company had a trading volume of 111,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,669,212. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.90. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.69 and a fifty-two week high of $77.35.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 61.19%. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. TJX Companies’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 42.14%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

