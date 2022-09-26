Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Has $1.26 Million Stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 176,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,093,000 after buying an additional 15,026 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 185.5% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 3,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 2,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,226,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,486,000 after buying an additional 47,567 shares during the last quarter. 87.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $164.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $126.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.75.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

NYSE ICE traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $92.02. The company had a trading volume of 131,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,984,457. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.05 and a 52 week high of $139.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.89.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 35.58%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 87,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total value of $8,296,446.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,255,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,181,904.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 87,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total value of $8,296,446.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,255,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,181,904.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.73, for a total value of $172,368.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,413,367.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,477 shares of company stock valued at $8,736,314 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

(Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.