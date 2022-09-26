Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Has $66,000 Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lowered its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Oak Harvest Investment Services raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 5.3% during the second quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 16,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,894,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 716.7% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

DE stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $334.66. The company had a trading volume of 20,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,851,679. The firm has a market cap of $101.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.97. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $283.81 and a 12 month high of $446.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $352.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $362.42.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.64 by ($0.48). Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The business had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 22.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total transaction of $1,499,971.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,464,543.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $340.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $365.00 to $415.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $416.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, August 21st. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $407.68.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

