Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Increases Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its position in Waste Management by 769.6% during the 1st quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its holdings in Waste Management by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 7,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Waste Management by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Waste Management by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 760,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,942,000 after buying an additional 19,853 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 price target on Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.86.

In related news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $3,864,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,840,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $33,329.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,437,261.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $3,864,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,840,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,067 shares of company stock valued at $9,292,271. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Waste Management stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Monday, hitting $165.17. The stock had a trading volume of 20,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,817,520. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.58 and a fifty-two week high of $175.98. The firm has a market cap of $68.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.37, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $167.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.12.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. Waste Management had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 11.27%. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. Waste Management’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 50.78%.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

