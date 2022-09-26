Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Purchases 141 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,303 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,699,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,957,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236,112 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 67,841,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,721,059,000 after purchasing an additional 8,237,529 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 41,171,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,079,206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,436,749 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,102,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,277,246,000. Institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on RTX. StockNews.com raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Vertical Research dropped their price target on Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.10.

Raytheon Technologies Trading Down 0.9 %

RTX stock traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $81.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,477,745. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.42. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $79.00 and a 1 year high of $106.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.04.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $16.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

