Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Raises Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,541 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 469.0% during the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Performance

ORCL stock traded down $0.91 during trading on Monday, reaching $63.64. 223,366 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,346,284. The company has a market cap of $171.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.74, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.87. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $63.76 and a 52-week high of $106.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.50.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.44 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,538,671.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 43.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

