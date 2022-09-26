Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Raises Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,541 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 469.0% during the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.92% of the company’s stock.
Oracle Stock Performance
ORCL stock traded down $0.91 during trading on Monday, reaching $63.64. 223,366 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,346,284. The company has a market cap of $171.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.74, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.87. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $63.76 and a 52-week high of $106.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.50.
Oracle Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.95%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.67.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,538,671.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 43.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Oracle Profile
Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Oracle (ORCL)
- Three Consumer Stocks That Could Outperform In Q4
- Comcast is an Asset Bonanza Priced Cheap
- Will Synthetic Biology Firm Amyris Post Net Income In 2024?
- Can Caterpillar Claw Higher in a Falling Market?
- Is Dave & Buster’s Immune to High Inflation and Lower Spending?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.