Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Raises Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 346.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 39,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 5,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 125,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,591,000 after acquiring an additional 49,376 shares during the period. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

VNQ stock traded down $2.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $80.84. 289,919 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,537,482. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $95.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.17. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $82.52 and a 52-week high of $116.71.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Articles

