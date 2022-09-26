Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Trims Stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lowered its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the quarter. Nucor comprises 1.3% of Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

Nucor Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Nucor stock traded down $2.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $103.83. The stock had a trading volume of 49,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,870,591. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.67. The stock has a market cap of $27.18 billion, a PE ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $88.50 and a 12 month high of $187.90.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $9.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.91 by $0.76. Nucor had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 57.78%. The firm had revenue of $11.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 31.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.14%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $708,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,778,804. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $708,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,778,804. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total transaction of $416,233.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,829,508.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NUE has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group set a $120.00 price target on shares of Nucor in a research report on Monday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Nucor from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Nucor from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Nucor to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.78.

Nucor Profile

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.