Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) Shares Sold by Farmers Trust Co.

Farmers Trust Co. reduced its position in Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 453,574 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 17,029 shares during the period. Farmers National Banc comprises about 1.6% of Farmers Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Farmers Trust Co. owned about 1.33% of Farmers National Banc worth $6,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMNB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Farmers National Banc by 8.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,170,434 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,027,000 after buying an additional 162,721 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Farmers National Banc by 15.5% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 400,557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,834,000 after buying an additional 53,860 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 8.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 616,986 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,526,000 after purchasing an additional 50,337 shares in the last quarter. EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Farmers National Banc during the first quarter worth about $491,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 301,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,592,000 after purchasing an additional 26,483 shares in the last quarter. 40.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Farmers National Banc Stock Up 0.1 %

FMNB stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.70. 1,488 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,564. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $466.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.27. Farmers National Banc Corp. has a 1-year low of $13.61 and a 1-year high of $20.00.

Farmers National Banc Announces Dividend

Farmers National Banc ( NASDAQ:FMNB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 16.96%. The business had revenue of $41.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.65 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Farmers National Banc Corp. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Farmers National Banc from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

Insider Transactions at Farmers National Banc

In other news, Director Gregory C. Bestic bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.20 per share, with a total value of $56,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $994,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders bought 5,710 shares of company stock valued at $81,037 in the last 90 days. 8.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Farmers National Banc Profile

Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

