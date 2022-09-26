Farmers Trust Co. Buys 125 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Farmers Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,160 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 571,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,737,000 after purchasing an additional 9,808 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth $341,000. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 4,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 152,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,014,000 after purchasing an additional 11,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 5,400.9% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 361,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,645,000 after purchasing an additional 354,786 shares during the last quarter. 74.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KMB traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $119.19. 33,641 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,782,609. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $117.32 and a 12-month high of $145.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $130.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.24. The firm has a market cap of $40.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.31.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 249.60% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 87.71%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.15.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

