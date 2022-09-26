Farmers Trust Co. Buys Shares of 3,500 Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Farmers Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HUBB. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 133.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,543,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,646,000 after acquiring an additional 883,272 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 33.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,056,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $561,718,000 after purchasing an additional 770,517 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 14.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,972,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $362,571,000 after purchasing an additional 253,569 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,750,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $872,956,000 after purchasing an additional 149,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 1,817.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 143,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,361,000 after purchasing an additional 135,961 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Hubbell

In other news, insider Allan Connolly sold 5,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.48, for a total transaction of $1,164,763.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,400 shares in the company, valued at $1,417,472. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hubbell Trading Up 0.5 %

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hubbell from $190.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Hubbell from $175.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Hubbell to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Hubbell stock traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $221.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,090. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.17. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1 year low of $170.21 and a 1 year high of $232.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $213.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.69.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 22.61% and a net margin of 11.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 9.81 EPS for the current year.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.34%.

Hubbell Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

