Farmers Trust Co. Cuts Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Farmers Trust Co. reduced its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,314 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 6,250.0% during the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 254 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 64.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE Stock Performance

NIKE stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $96.36. 243,474 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,990,775. The stock has a market cap of $151.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.63. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.34 and a 52-week high of $179.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $109.57 and its 200 day moving average is $115.49.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 32.45%.

NIKE declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the footwear maker to reacquire up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. BNP Paribas cut shares of NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $155.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $469,445.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,412,653.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $671,673.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,539,958.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $469,445.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,412,653.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,561 shares of company stock worth $6,374,094. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

