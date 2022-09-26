Farmers Trust Co. Has $482,000 Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Farmers Trust Co. cut its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,771 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QCOM. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth $229,000. Columbia Asset Management grew its position in QUALCOMM by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 17,264 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,472,000. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $298,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Edward Jones upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.04.

Shares of QCOM traded down $0.59 on Monday, reaching $120.60. 137,440 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,865,458. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $140.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.96. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $118.22 and a 12 month high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.85 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 95.77%. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.57%.

In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $263,646.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 917 shares in the company, valued at $116,009.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

