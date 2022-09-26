Farmers Trust Co. Invests $2.23 Million in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Farmers Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 48,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,228,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Snider Financial Group raised its stake in Citigroup by 96,645.9% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 84,407,589 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $889,483,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Citigroup by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 164,865,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,803,824,000 after purchasing an additional 4,702,380 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Citigroup by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 168,683,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,007,688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,697,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 131.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 584,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE C traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $43.09. 551,766 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,721,471. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.30 and a 1 year high of $73.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.66.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.63. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 20.06%. The firm had revenue of $19.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.09%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Citigroup from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Cfra restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Citigroup from $54.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Citigroup from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.19.

In other Citigroup news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,277.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

