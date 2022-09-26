Farmers Trust Co. Purchases 1,136 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Farmers Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service accounts for approximately 1.2% of Farmers Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 59.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other United Parcel Service news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,980,885.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

UPS traded down $2.83 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $161.50. 94,592 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,203,748. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.90 and a 1-year high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 76.43% and a net margin of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UPS shares. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $226.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Stephens cut their price objective on United Parcel Service to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.11.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

