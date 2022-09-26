Farmers Trust Co. Sells 137 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Farmers Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $3.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $221.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,518,605. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $247.54. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $218.00 and a 52-week high of $292.05.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

