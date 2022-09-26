FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Lion Street Advisors LLC

Lion Street Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,720 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 479 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,726 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 6.1% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Connective Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the second quarter worth approximately $1,360,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in shares of FedEx by 7.1% in the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 50,294 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $11,403,000 after acquiring an additional 3,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the second quarter worth approximately $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of FedEx stock traded down $6.43 on Monday, reaching $142.90. The stock had a trading volume of 5,688,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,657,531. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $214.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.42. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $142.40 and a fifty-two week high of $266.79. The stock has a market cap of $37.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.21.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by ($1.70). FedEx had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.37 earnings per share. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 16.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.67, for a total transaction of $2,765,687.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,337,977.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other FedEx news, EVP Brie Carere sold 11,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total value of $2,571,129.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,745,359.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.67, for a total transaction of $2,765,687.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,337,977.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,810 shares of company stock valued at $11,199,898. 8.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FDX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $320.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday. Loop Capital cut shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $339.00 to $202.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $186.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $243.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.18.

FedEx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Recommended Stories

