FedEx (FDX) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

FedEx (NYSE: FDX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

9/26/2022 – FedEx was given a new $190.00 price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

9/23/2022 – FedEx had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $230.00 to $185.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/23/2022 – FedEx had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $243.00 to $225.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/23/2022 – FedEx had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $246.00 to $236.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/23/2022 – FedEx had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $186.00 to $178.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/23/2022 – FedEx had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $215.00 to $190.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

9/23/2022 – FedEx had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $250.00 to $215.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/23/2022 – FedEx was given a new $192.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

9/23/2022 – FedEx had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $232.00 to $215.00.

9/23/2022 – FedEx had its price target lowered by analysts at Stephens from $295.00 to $200.00.

9/23/2022 – FedEx had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $180.00 to $165.00.

9/20/2022 – FedEx was given a new $200.00 price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

9/19/2022 – FedEx had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $320.00 to $240.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/19/2022 – FedEx was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/19/2022 – FedEx was given a new $320.00 price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

9/16/2022 – FedEx had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $269.00 to $199.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/16/2022 – FedEx had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $310.00 to $230.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/16/2022 – FedEx had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $318.00 to $243.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/16/2022 – FedEx had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $314.00 to $246.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/16/2022 – FedEx had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $300.00 to $240.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/16/2022 – FedEx was downgraded by analysts at Bank Of America (Bofa) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $186.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $275.00.

9/16/2022 – FedEx had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $225.00 to $180.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/16/2022 – FedEx was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $214.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $258.00.

9/16/2022 – FedEx had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $270.00 to $215.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

9/16/2022 – FedEx was downgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $202.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $339.00.

9/16/2022 – FedEx was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $195.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $288.00.

9/16/2022 – FedEx had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $308.00 to $232.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/16/2022 – FedEx had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $288.00 to $250.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/9/2022 – FedEx was given a new $258.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

9/8/2022 – FedEx had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $282.00 to $269.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/7/2022 – FedEx had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $312.00 to $308.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/7/2022 – FedEx had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $255.00 to $250.00.

9/6/2022 – FedEx was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $225.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $270.00.

8/25/2022 – FedEx had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $280.00 to $270.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

8/10/2022 – FedEx was given a new $314.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

FedEx Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of FDX stock traded down $5.66 during trading on Monday, reaching $143.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,626,725. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $214.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $37.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.21. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $146.65 and a one year high of $266.79.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by ($1.70). The business had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.78 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 3.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.37 EPS. Analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 16.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 33.97%.

In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.67, for a total transaction of $2,765,687.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,916 shares in the company, valued at $12,337,977.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.67, for a total value of $2,765,687.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,916 shares in the company, valued at $12,337,977.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 7,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.72, for a total transaction of $1,692,331.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,251 shares in the company, valued at $4,210,870.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,810 shares of company stock worth $11,199,898. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 121.6% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 113 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in FedEx during the second quarter worth about $30,000. American National Bank lifted its position in FedEx by 206.7% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 138 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 71.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

