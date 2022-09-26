Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 25,534 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 440,414 shares.The stock last traded at $108.59 and had previously closed at $108.49.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FERG. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Ferguson from £127.50 ($154.06) to GBX 8,930 ($107.90) in a research report on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Ferguson from $160.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Societe Generale cut their target price on shares of Ferguson from £190 ($229.58) to £145 ($175.21) in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Ferguson from £140 ($169.16) to £114 ($137.75) in a report on Friday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8,535.38.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $119.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ferguson by 20.5% in the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 21,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Ferguson by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ferguson by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,755,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,037,000 after purchasing an additional 514,332 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ferguson by 335.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 10,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in shares of Ferguson during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,120,000. Institutional investors own 43.10% of the company’s stock.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also distributes pipes, valves, fittings, plumbing supplies, water heaters, kitchen and bathroom fixtures, and appliances; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration products and supplies; and plumbing parts and supplies, fire sprinkler systems, hangers, struts, and fasteners.

