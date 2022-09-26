Financial Contrast: AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH) versus Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA)

AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH – Get Rating) and Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

AdTheorent has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yalla Group has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.4% of AdTheorent shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.1% of Yalla Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of AdTheorent shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AdTheorent N/A -8.22% -2.71% Yalla Group 28.81% 23.66% 21.00%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AdTheorent and Yalla Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares AdTheorent and Yalla Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AdTheorent $165.37 million 1.03 $26.20 million N/A N/A Yalla Group $273.14 million 1.83 $82.59 million $0.47 7.19

Yalla Group has higher revenue and earnings than AdTheorent.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for AdTheorent and Yalla Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AdTheorent 0 0 7 0 3.00 Yalla Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

AdTheorent presently has a consensus price target of $8.13, indicating a potential upside of 310.35%. Given AdTheorent’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe AdTheorent is more favorable than Yalla Group.

Summary

Yalla Group beats AdTheorent on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AdTheorent

AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc., a digital media platform, provides machine learning platform for advertisers and marketers in the United States and Canada. The company offers predictive targeting, geo-intelligence, and cross-environment map solutions, as well as Studio A\T. It serves pharmaceutical/healthcare, dining, retail, and travel and hospitality, as well as banking, financial services and insurance industries. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Yalla Group

Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. Its platform offers group chatting and games services; and sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. The company was formerly known as FYXTech Corporation. Yalla Group Limited was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

