Financial Contrast: Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) vs. Freight Technologies (NASDAQ:FRGT)

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) and Freight Technologies (NASDAQ:FRGT – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Huron Consulting Group and Freight Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Huron Consulting Group 8.27% 10.92% 5.49% Freight Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Huron Consulting Group has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Freight Technologies has a beta of 2.04, indicating that its share price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

93.7% of Huron Consulting Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.6% of Freight Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Huron Consulting Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Huron Consulting Group and Freight Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Huron Consulting Group $926.96 million 1.48 $62.99 million $4.02 16.46 Freight Technologies N/A N/A -$2.15 million N/A N/A

Huron Consulting Group has higher revenue and earnings than Freight Technologies.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Huron Consulting Group and Freight Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Huron Consulting Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Freight Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Huron Consulting Group currently has a consensus target price of $80.00, indicating a potential upside of 20.94%. Given Huron Consulting Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Huron Consulting Group is more favorable than Freight Technologies.

Summary

Huron Consulting Group beats Freight Technologies on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group Inc., a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; and digital, technology and analytic solutions to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, medical groups, and health plans. The Business Advisory segment offers cloud-based technology, analytics, restructuring, and capital advisory solutions to life science, financial, healthcare, education, energy and utilities, and industrials and manufacturing industries, as well as to public sectors. The Education segment provides research enterprise and student lifecycle; digital, technology and analytic solutions; and organizational transformation services to public and private colleges and universities, academic medical centers, research institutes, and other not-for-profit organizations. Huron Consulting Group Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Freight Technologies

Freight Technologies, Inc. operates as a transportation logistics technology platform company. The company through its subsidiary, Freight App, Inc., provides B2B cross-border shipping marketplace in the NAFTA region powered by AI and machine learning. Its Fr8App uses proprietary technology platform to connect carriers and shippers and improve matching and operation efficiency via technologies, such as live pricing and real-time tracking, digital freight marketplace, broker, transportation management, fleet management, and capacity solutions. The company was formerly known as Hudson Capital Inc. and changed its name to Freight Technologies, Inc. in May 2022. Freight Technologies, Inc. is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

