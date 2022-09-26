Financial Contrast: Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR) versus EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS)

Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR – Get Rating) and EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Rating) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Spire Global and EchoStar’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spire Global $43.38 million 3.71 -$19.31 million -0.53 -2.17 EchoStar $1.99 billion 0.67 $72.88 million $0.72 22.33

EchoStar has higher revenue and earnings than Spire Global. Spire Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EchoStar, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spire Global 1 1 1 0 2.00 EchoStar 0 1 0 1 3.00

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Spire Global and EchoStar, as provided by MarketBeat.

Spire Global currently has a consensus target price of 5.35, suggesting a potential upside of 365.22%. EchoStar has a consensus target price of $42.00, suggesting a potential upside of 161.19%. Given Spire Global’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Spire Global is more favorable than EchoStar.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

25.3% of Spire Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.7% of Spire Global shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 59.1% of EchoStar shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Spire Global has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EchoStar has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Spire Global and EchoStar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spire Global -50.58% 4.90% 2.54% EchoStar 3.11% 3.10% 1.77%

Summary

EchoStar beats Spire Global on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spire Global

Spire Global, Inc. develops a hardware and intelligent analytics platform that tracks the oceans, skies, and weather. It serves maritime, weather, aviation, space services, earth intelligence, and federal industries. Spire Global, Inc. has a strategic partnership with TAC Index Limited. Spire Global, Inc. was formerly known as Nanosatisfi, Inc. and changed its name to Spire Global, Inc. in July 2014. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in San Francisco, California with additional offices in Boulder, Colorado; Washington, D.C.; Glasgow, United Kingdom; Luxembourg; and Singapore.

About EchoStar

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment offers broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communications solutions to government and enterprise customers. The segment also designs, provides, and installs gateway and terminal equipment to customers for other satellite systems. In addition, it designs, develops, constructs, and provides telecommunication networks comprising satellite ground segment systems and terminals to mobile system operators and enterprise customers. Further, this segment designs, provides, and installs gateway and terminal equipment to customers for other satellite systems, as well as offers satellite ground segment systems and terminals for other satellite systems, including mobile system operators. The ESS segment provides satellite services using its owned and leased in-orbit satellites and related licenses to offer satellite services on a full-time and/or occasional-use basis to the U.S. government service providers, internet service providers, broadcast news organizations, content providers, and private enterprise customers. It serves customers in North America, South and Central America, Asia, Africa, Australia, Europe, India, and the Middle East. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

