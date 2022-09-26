First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) and Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Critical Survey

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF – Get Rating) and Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust and Macerich’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Macerich $847.44 million 1.99 $14.26 million $0.18 43.61

Macerich has higher revenue and earnings than First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

83.3% of Macerich shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Macerich shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust and Macerich’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A Macerich 4.30% 1.18% 0.45%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust and Macerich, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust 0 1 4 0 2.80 Macerich 6 2 2 0 1.60

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus price target of $20.50, suggesting a potential upside of 91.41%. Macerich has a consensus price target of $13.45, suggesting a potential upside of 71.34%. Given First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than Macerich.

Summary

Macerich beats First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust

First Capital is a leading developer, owner and manager of mixed-use real estate located in Canada's most densely populated cities. First Capital's focus is on creating thriving urban neighbourhoods to generate value for businesses, residents, communities and our investors.

About Macerich

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers. Macerich specializes in successful retail properties in many of the country's most attractive, densely populated markets with significant presence in the West Coast, Arizona, Chicago and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor. A recognized leader in sustainability, Macerich has achieved the #1 GRESB ranking in the North American Retail Sector for five straight years (2015 – 2019).

