First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$39.14.

FN has been the topic of several research reports. CIBC dropped their price objective on First National Financial from C$43.00 to C$36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on First National Financial from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on First National Financial from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on First National Financial from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Get First National Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. acquired 1,316 shares of First National Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$38.02 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,038.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,746,842 shares in the company, valued at C$294,556,624.

First National Financial Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of TSE FN opened at C$36.76 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$37.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$37.14. The company has a current ratio of 8.24, a quick ratio of 8.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5,933.00. First National Financial has a 12-month low of C$32.12 and a 12-month high of C$46.48.

First National Financial (TSE:FN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported C$1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.82 by C$0.19. The business had revenue of C$251.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$199.30 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that First National Financial will post 3.1600001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First National Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.196 per share. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th. First National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.94%.

First National Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. It offers single-family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.