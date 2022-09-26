First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) Shares Sold by Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC cut its position in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC owned approximately 0.06% of First Trust Water ETF worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Nova R Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 8,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 17,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period.

First Trust Water ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of FIW traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $73.64. The company had a trading volume of 445 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,745. First Trust Water ETF has a 52-week low of $67.47 and a 52-week high of $95.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.09.

About First Trust Water ETF

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

