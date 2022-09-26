Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Now Covered by Analysts at Moffett Nathanson

Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $103.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on FIVN. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Five9 in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Five9 from $180.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Five9 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. They set a buy rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Five9 from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Five9 in a report on Monday, August 15th. They set a hold rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Five9 has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $142.67.
Five9 Stock Performance
NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $75.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.26 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.18. Five9 has a twelve month low of $74.48 and a twelve month high of $172.87. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01.
Insider Activity at Five9
In related news, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.26, for a total transaction of $243,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,117 shares in the company, valued at $1,081,239.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Five9 news, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 2,500 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.26, for a total transaction of $243,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,081,239.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 1,483 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.19, for a total transaction of $148,581.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,840,475.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,555 shares of company stock worth $4,642,927. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Five9
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Five9 by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 100,146 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,754,000 after purchasing an additional 4,054 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,260 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,160 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,085,000 after buying an additional 3,725 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 366,171 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,283,000 after buying an additional 11,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 872,888 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $119,864,000 after buying an additional 28,595 shares in the last quarter.
Five9 Company Profile
Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.
