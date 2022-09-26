FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.15-$4.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $870.00 million-$890.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $879.40 million.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $268.00 to $254.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an outperform rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FLEETCOR Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $275.90.

FLEETCOR Technologies Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of FLT stock traded down $3.71 on Monday, hitting $180.49. The company had a trading volume of 457,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,447. The firm has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $218.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. FLEETCOR Technologies has a twelve month low of $179.99 and a twelve month high of $282.02.

Insider Activity at FLEETCOR Technologies

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Alan King sold 1,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.38, for a total transaction of $308,041.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,066,265. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,624,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,148,025,000 after acquiring an additional 111,367 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 429,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,855,000 after purchasing an additional 14,619 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 9.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 271,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,002,000 after purchasing an additional 23,709 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 0.7% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 128,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,030,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 63,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

