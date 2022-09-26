FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG) Receives $280.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $280.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on FLNG. Danske cut shares of FLEX LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of FLEX LNG from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of FLEX LNG in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. SEB Equities cut shares of FLEX LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, SEB Equity Research cut shares of FLEX LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 8th.

Get FLEX LNG alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FLEX LNG

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FLEX LNG in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of FLEX LNG in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of FLEX LNG in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of FLEX LNG by 104.2% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 4,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of FLEX LNG by 135.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.79% of the company’s stock.

FLEX LNG Trading Down 8.9 %

NYSE FLNG opened at $28.43 on Monday. FLEX LNG has a twelve month low of $16.65 and a twelve month high of $36.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.15.

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter. FLEX LNG had a net margin of 56.96% and a return on equity of 16.96%. The firm had revenue of $84.16 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that FLEX LNG will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

FLEX LNG Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. FLEX LNG’s payout ratio is presently 78.95%.

FLEX LNG Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Flex LNG Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. As of February 16, 2022, it owned and operated nine M-type electronically controlled gas injection LNG carriers; and four vessels with generation X dual fuel propulsion systems. It also provides chartering and management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FLEX LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEX LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.