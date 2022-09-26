Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $30.86

Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $30.86 and last traded at $31.75, with a volume of 469496 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Focus Financial Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.71.

Get Focus Financial Partners alerts:

Focus Financial Partners Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Focus Financial Partners

Focus Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:FOCS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $539.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.87 million. Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 26.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 88.2% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,173,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,703,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893,968 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 0.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,484,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,847,000 after acquiring an additional 14,664 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 4.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,287,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,098,000 after acquiring an additional 203,395 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 8.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,818,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,409,000 after buying an additional 361,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 7.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,943,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,364,000 after buying an additional 257,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

About Focus Financial Partners

(Get Rating)

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Focus Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.