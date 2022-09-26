Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) Shares Gap Up to $11.61

Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.61, but opened at $11.98. Forestar Group shares last traded at $11.81, with a volume of 1,123 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FOR has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Forestar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Forestar Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Forestar Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th.

Forestar Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $572.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.92.

Insider Transactions at Forestar Group

Forestar Group ( NYSE:FOR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $308.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.80 million. Forestar Group had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 15.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Research analysts expect that Forestar Group Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Forestar Group news, CFO James Douglas Allen purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.90 per share, for a total transaction of $25,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 16,648 shares in the company, valued at $214,759.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 8,800 shares of company stock worth $110,939. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Forestar Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forestar Group during the first quarter worth $190,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Forestar Group during the first quarter worth $199,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in Forestar Group by 19.1% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 76,096 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 12,206 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments raised its stake in Forestar Group by 31.6% during the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 12,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in Forestar Group during the fourth quarter worth $311,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

About Forestar Group

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to homebuilders. The company is headquartered in Arlington, Texas. Forestar Group Inc is a subsidiary of D.R.

