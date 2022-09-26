Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) Shares Gap Up to $11.61

Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.61, but opened at $11.98. Forestar Group shares last traded at $11.81, with a volume of 1,123 shares traded.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
FOR has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Forestar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Forestar Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Forestar Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th.
Forestar Group Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $572.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.92.
Insider Transactions at Forestar Group
In other Forestar Group news, CFO James Douglas Allen purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.90 per share, for a total transaction of $25,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 16,648 shares in the company, valued at $214,759.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 8,800 shares of company stock worth $110,939. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Forestar Group
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forestar Group during the first quarter worth $190,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Forestar Group during the first quarter worth $199,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in Forestar Group by 19.1% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 76,096 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 12,206 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments raised its stake in Forestar Group by 31.6% during the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 12,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in Forestar Group during the fourth quarter worth $311,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.30% of the company’s stock.
About Forestar Group
Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to homebuilders. The company is headquartered in Arlington, Texas. Forestar Group Inc is a subsidiary of D.R.
