Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Upgraded at Oddo Bhf

Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have €18.50 ($18.88) price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on FOJCY. AlphaValue cut shares of Fortum Oyj to a reduce rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Fortum Oyj from €21.00 ($21.43) to €16.20 ($16.53) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank cut Fortum Oyj from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Danske raised Fortum Oyj from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Fortum Oyj from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortum Oyj presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.30.

Get Fortum Oyj alerts:

Fortum Oyj Price Performance

Shares of FOJCY stock opened at $2.66 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.97. Fortum Oyj has a 1 year low of $1.77 and a 1 year high of $6.50.

About Fortum Oyj

Fortum Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and sale of electricity and heat in the Nordic countries, Germany, the United Kingdom, Russia, the Netherlands, the Baltic Rim area, and internationally. The company's Generation segment generates power through nuclear, hydro, wind, and thermal resources; and provides power portfolio optimization, trading, and industrial intelligence, as well as nuclear services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fortum Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortum Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.