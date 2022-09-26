Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Acquired by Essex Savings Bank

Essex Savings Bank increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,527 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,605 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FCX. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 712,682 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $29,740,000 after acquiring an additional 41,818 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,244 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at $836,000. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at $727,000. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FCX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Ryan Michael Lance purchased 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.88 per share, for a total transaction of $988,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 32,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,368.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.79 per share, with a total value of $86,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,302. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Ryan Michael Lance purchased 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.88 per share, with a total value of $988,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 32,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,368.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan stock remained flat at $26.68 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 971,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,132,771. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.86 and its 200-day moving average is $36.47. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.80 and a 1 year high of $51.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.31). Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 20.08%. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 9.12%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Articles

