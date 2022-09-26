Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 2,000 ($24.17) price target on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,868.20 ($34.66).

Frontier Developments Stock Down 1.4 %

FDEV opened at GBX 1,286 ($15.54) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,459.35 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,357.34. The firm has a market capitalization of £506.98 million and a P/E ratio of 3,674.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.94, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.79. Frontier Developments has a one year low of GBX 1,066 ($12.88) and a one year high of GBX 2,702.02 ($32.65).

Frontier Developments Company Profile

Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for personal computers and videogame consoles in the United Kingdom. The company develops games across various platforms using its cross-platform technology, Cobra. It also publishes games developed by selected partner studios under its Frontier Foundry games label.

