Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,800

Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 1,855 ($22.41) to GBX 1,800 ($21.75) in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 34.13% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on FDEV. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($24.17) target price on shares of Frontier Developments in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,690.17 ($32.51).

Shares of FDEV traded up GBX 56 ($0.68) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 1,342 ($16.22). 60,239 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,810. The company has a market cap of £529.06 million and a PE ratio of 3,834.29. Frontier Developments has a 52 week low of GBX 1,066 ($12.88) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,702.02 ($32.65). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,459.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,358.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.94, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.79.

Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for personal computers and videogame consoles in the United Kingdom. The company develops games across various platforms using its cross-platform technology, Cobra. It also publishes games developed by selected partner studios under its Frontier Foundry games label.

