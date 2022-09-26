FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) Hits New 12-Month Low at $18.07

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.07 and last traded at $18.16, with a volume of 19711 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FSK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $20.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Compass Point decreased their price target on FS KKR Capital to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

FS KKR Capital Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.30 and its 200 day moving average is $21.30.

FS KKR Capital Cuts Dividend

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $379.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.79 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 40.23% and a return on equity of 9.93%. Research analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.09%.

Institutional Trading of FS KKR Capital

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSK. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 129,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Motco bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 35.74% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

Further Reading

