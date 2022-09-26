Fundamenta (FMTA) Market Capitalization Tops $15,295.71

Fundamenta (FMTA) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 26th. Over the last seven days, Fundamenta has traded 15.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Fundamenta has a total market cap of $15,295.71 and approximately $103.00 worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fundamenta coin can now be bought for about $0.0054 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000263 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000326 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000026 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005244 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00011062 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000058 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00071148 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10879328 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
Fundamenta Coin Profile
Fundamenta’s total supply is 18,105,833 coins and its circulating supply is 2,835,717 coins. The Reddit community for Fundamenta is https://reddit.com/r/FMTA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Fundamenta is fundamenta.network. Fundamenta’s official Twitter account is @FundamentaToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Fundamenta Coin Trading
