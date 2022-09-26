Gains Associates (GAINS) Trading Down 6.2% This Week

Gains Associates (GAINS) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 26th. Gains Associates has a total market cap of $4.19 million and $15,485.00 worth of Gains Associates was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gains Associates coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000613 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Gains Associates has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004973 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22,092.59 or 1.09856790 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005047 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00006512 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00055986 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002778 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00005618 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00009945 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.75 or 0.00063388 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004973 BTC.

Gains Associates Coin Profile

Gains Associates is a coin. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2021. Gains Associates’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,000,000 coins. Gains Associates’ official Twitter account is @GainsAssociates.

Gains Associates Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gains is a decentralized VC. Holding a certain amount of GAINS will give users access to tiered investment groups in which exclusive deals for private sales are offered. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gains Associates directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gains Associates should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gains Associates using one of the exchanges listed above.

