General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Price Target Increased to $85.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on GIS. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on General Mills from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on General Mills from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 price objective on General Mills in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on General Mills from $81.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $76.83.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills Stock Performance

Shares of GIS opened at $79.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.00. General Mills has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $81.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.33.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 15.13%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that General Mills will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other General Mills news, insider Dana M. Mcnabb sold 10,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total value of $837,226.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,565.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other General Mills news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $168,358.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,275,715.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dana M. Mcnabb sold 10,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total value of $837,226.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,565.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 96,317 shares of company stock worth $7,429,156. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 1,160.6% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

About General Mills

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.