Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,486 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,585 shares during the period. Boeing accounts for about 2.6% of Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $5,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 2.9% during the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 6,581 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management grew its stake in Boeing by 39.2% during the second quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 1,746 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its stake in Boeing by 205.7% during the second quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 6,480 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 4,360 shares in the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the second quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Finally, Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the second quarter valued at approximately $504,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on BA. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Boeing from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.07.

Boeing Price Performance

BA stock traded down $3.86 during trading on Monday, hitting $127.40. 205,986 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,344,806. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $113.02 and a 1 year high of $233.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $158.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.46. The stock has a market cap of $75.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.31 and a beta of 1.35.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

