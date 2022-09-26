Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. Has $4.49 Million Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 37.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,223 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,530 shares during the period. PayPal comprises 2.2% of Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $4,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 39,988 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,540,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $29,144,000. Wedgewood Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of PayPal by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Wedgewood Partners Inc. now owns 151,126 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,498,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Finally, Cito Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,377,000 after buying an additional 2,498 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PYPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $127.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James upgraded shares of PayPal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of PayPal to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.23.

PayPal Price Performance

NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $2.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $84.28. 794,570 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,753,320. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.43. The company has a market cap of $97.47 billion, a PE ratio of 48.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.45. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $276.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. PayPal had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. On average, analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,131,595.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Articles

