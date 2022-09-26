Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 40.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,125 shares during the quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.1% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 77.5% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 128,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,705,000 after purchasing an additional 56,060 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36.6% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 8,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,417,000. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.2% during the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 7,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

SHY stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $81.03. 191,042 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,902,390. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.34 and its 200 day moving average is $82.80. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $81.15 and a 12-month high of $86.18.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

