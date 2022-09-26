Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $16.35

Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.35 and last traded at $16.35, with a volume of 850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.05.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Gibson Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Gibson Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gibson Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.11.
Gibson Energy Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.52.
Gibson Energy Company Profile
Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.
