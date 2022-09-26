Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Money Concepts Capital Corp

Money Concepts Capital Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,389 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $6,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.4% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 107,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,410,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 20.9% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 90,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,403,000 after purchasing an additional 15,694 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 12.8% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 3,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $1,255,000. 78.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GILD shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.53.

Gilead Sciences stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $62.48. 291,508 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,743,948. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $78.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.31. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.17 and a 1-year high of $74.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.10.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.88 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 42.92%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.02%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

