Gitcoin Price Hits $1.81 (GTC)

Gitcoin (GTC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. Gitcoin has a market cap of $180.80 million and $5.04 million worth of Gitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $1.81 or 0.00009125 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Gitcoin has traded down 3.9% against the dollar.

Gitcoin Profile

Gitcoin was first traded on May 12th, 2021. Gitcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The official website for Gitcoin is gitcoin.co. Gitcoin’s official Twitter account is @gitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/gitcoincommunity.

Gitcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gitcoin describes itself as a community of builders, creators and protocols that have come together in order to develop the future of the open internet. Gitcoin creates a community that supports new infrastructure for Web3 — includingn tools, technologies and networks — to foster development in the open-source sphere.GTC is Gitcoin’s governance token, launched in late May 2021. The token is needed for the creation and funding of the DAO that will govern Gitcoin.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

